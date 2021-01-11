Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0003

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $176,167.48 and $42,875.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00041519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.41 or 0.00325653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,319.19 or 0.03856141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

