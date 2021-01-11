Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

