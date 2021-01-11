Envista (NYSE:NVST) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Envista from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -268.85 and a beta of 1.97. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

