Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 281,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Pure Cycle accounts for about 2.2% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Cycle stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $11.41. 2,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,300. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a market cap of $272.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.54. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCYO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

