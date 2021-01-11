Epiq Partners LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded down $13.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.22. 484,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,979. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.44 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $37,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $53,050,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,249,419 shares of company stock worth $252,232,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.76.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

