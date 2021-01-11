Epiq Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,399,000 after buying an additional 929,045 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 394,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $57.43. 685,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,103,920. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

