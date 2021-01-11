Epiq Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Epiq Partners LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $37.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,770.08. 43,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,766.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,602.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,809.25.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

