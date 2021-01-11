Epiq Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,332,000 after purchasing an additional 166,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.