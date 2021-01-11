Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at about $150,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

