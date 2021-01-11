Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for The Progressive in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.

PGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $94.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,018 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,828. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Progressive by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Progressive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

