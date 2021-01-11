Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Essential Utilities also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.64-1.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

