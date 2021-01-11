Etheroll (DICE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Etheroll has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Etheroll has a market cap of $3.55 million and $9.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etheroll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00036147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.32 or 0.00321374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.08 or 0.03785181 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Etheroll

Etheroll (DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Buying and Selling Etheroll

Etheroll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etheroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

