Ethverse Trading Down 52.7% This Week (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Ethverse token can now be bought for about $0.0812 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $995,990.94 and approximately $108,196.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00047878 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001368 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000044 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 6,236.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00020755 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002690 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002945 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse Token Profile

ETHV is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com.

Ethverse Token Trading

Ethverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.