Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBRDA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $151.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $23,290,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,311,378 shares in the company, valued at $370,860,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,308 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

