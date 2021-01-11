Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SQZ has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $28.00 on Thursday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

