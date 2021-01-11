Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,672 shares in the company, valued at $705,777.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Everi by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Everi by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

