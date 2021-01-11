EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $148,124.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 1.60. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.90.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research cut EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 77.8% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 214.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 92.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 886.3% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

