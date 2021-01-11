EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $788,677.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 36% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 54.1% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $788,677.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00111972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00250926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061688 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.07 or 0.84896474 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

