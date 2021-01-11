EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.00. EVN shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 170 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVNVY. ValuEngine cut EVN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded EVN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from EVN’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

