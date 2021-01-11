Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 6,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,520. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.52 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

