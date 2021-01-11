Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.42. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

