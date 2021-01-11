Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock remained flat at $$3.05 during trading on Monday. 79,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

