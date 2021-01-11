Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 7,394 Shares of Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $118,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exagen alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $108,302.08.

XGN traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $16.05. 18,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,629. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 12.77 and a quick ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth about $2,382,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Exagen in the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.