Exosis Market Capitalization Reaches $17,493.25 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $17,493.25 and approximately $2,663.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,149.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $951.78 or 0.03055538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00387215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.69 or 0.01376228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00541887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00470963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00267625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 670,758 coins and its circulating supply is 505,758 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

