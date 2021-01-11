Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.07.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $144.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

