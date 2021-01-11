Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EXPE has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after buying an additional 68,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

