Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 38,162,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,100,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

