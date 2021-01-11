F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNB. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.70 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after buying an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 371,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in F.N.B. by 128.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after buying an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

