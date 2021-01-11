FansTime (FTI) Price Up 36.9% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $426,193.48 and approximately $467,092.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

