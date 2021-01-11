Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Head-To-Head Review

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of American Equity Investment Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and American Equity Investment Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.85 -$4.83 million N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life $3.46 billion 0.79 $246.09 million $5.97 4.97

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life N/A 9.89% 0.70%

Risk & Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Life Group and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Equity Investment Life 0 3 4 0 2.57

American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

