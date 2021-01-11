FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) vs. Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Head-To-Head Review

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FedNat and Third Point Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 1 0 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedNat presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.03%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Third Point Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Third Point Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -10.30% -23.37% -4.19% Third Point Reinsurance N/A -3.34% -1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FedNat and Third Point Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $414.96 million 0.19 $1.01 million ($0.03) -195.00 Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.96 $200.62 million N/A N/A

Third Point Reinsurance has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat.

Summary

Third Point Reinsurance beats FedNat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.