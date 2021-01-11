Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 104,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.