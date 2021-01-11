Financial Analysis: Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) vs. The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU)

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Extended Stay America and The Castle Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.12 $69.67 million $0.95 14.86 The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than The Castle Group.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and The Castle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% The Castle Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and The Castle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Volatility & Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Castle Group has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats The Castle Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About The Castle Group

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

