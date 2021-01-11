Financial Review: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) & Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and Travelzoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Given Travelzoo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Naspers.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Naspers has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naspers and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $4.00 billion 22.45 $3.14 billion N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.99 $4.16 million $0.34 28.68

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Travelzoo.

Summary

Naspers beats Travelzoo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

