First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

