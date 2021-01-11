First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after acquiring an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $40.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

