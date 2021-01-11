First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,703 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

