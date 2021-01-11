First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce sales of $21.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $22.40 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $18.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $84.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 million to $84.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $91.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $173.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

