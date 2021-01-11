First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 300 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.18. 29,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,480. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $173.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.