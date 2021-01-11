First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $203,826,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,209,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $56.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,126.69. 158,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,780. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,181.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,148.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

