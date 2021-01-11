First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 292,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.15.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.