First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRC. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.71.

NYSE:FRC opened at $161.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $162.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after acquiring an additional 306,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,641,000 after acquiring an additional 191,035 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,686,000 after acquiring an additional 145,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

