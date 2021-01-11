First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 6.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $25,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 230,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.16. 1,139,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40.

