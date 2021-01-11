Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova lifted its position in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,201,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,812,582 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

