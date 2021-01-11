FLETA (FLETA) Price Down 10.3% This Week

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One FLETA token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. FLETA has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $4,243.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,088,170,540 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.