Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 172,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,096. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 million and a PE ratio of 19.29. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million.

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

