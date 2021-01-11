FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 15.9% Higher

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)’s share price traded up 15.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. 963,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 384,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 27,190 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,319.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPAY. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

