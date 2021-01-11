FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 15.9%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shares were up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 963,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 384,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on FPAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.07.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 27,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 39.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

