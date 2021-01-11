FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. FLIR Systems reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 593,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 451,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $59.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

