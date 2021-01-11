Flutter Entertainment’s (PDYPY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PDYPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $111.38.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.